202
Home » Education News » Slain North Carolina college…

Slain North Carolina college student awarded police honor

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 7:45 pm 05/15/2019 07:45pm
Share
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland shows Riley Howell. A North Carolina police department has honored college student Howell and his family after he was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom. News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Howell received the Civilian Medal of Valor on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department has honored a college student who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom.

News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell was awarded the Civilian Medal of Valor posthumously on Wednesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Howell’s parents, siblings and girlfriend accepted the award on his behalf and received a standing ovation.

The 21-year-old Howell was shot while tackling the shooter who is accused of killing him. Howell’s move is credited with saving lives. Also killed in the April 30 attack was 19-year-old student Ellis R. Parlier. Four other students were wounded.

Police charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!