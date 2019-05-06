Records: Cracks in Miami bridge grew “daily” before collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Just hours before a pedestrian bridge collapsed and killed six people at a Miami university, engineers confirmed that cracks in the concrete structure “increased in length daily.” The Florida Department of…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Just hours before a pedestrian bridge collapsed and killed six people at a Miami university, engineers confirmed that cracks in the concrete structure “increased in length daily.”

The Florida Department of Transportation released documents Monday related to the collapse of bridge at Florida International University in March 2018. Included among them was a synopsis of a meeting that took place the same morning of the collapse.

The company that designed the bridge said there were no safety concerns, and that the span could be repaired after it was put into place.

Hours later, the 174-foot-long (53-meter) span fell onto traffic allowed to flow beneath the structure.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.