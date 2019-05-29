202
Ohio library cancels ‘Drag 101’ class after getting threats

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 12:06 pm 05/29/2019 12:06pm
DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county library has canceled a class aimed at teens interested in drag following hostile and angry phone calls from community members.

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham announced Wednesday the cancellation of a “Drag 101” class led by drag queen Selena West.

Needham says the library received telephone threats and he was concerned about the safety of staff and teens. It was supposed to be held June 5 at the library’s Orange branch.

West says the class will now be held the same day at Secret Identity Comics in Delaware.

