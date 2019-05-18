North Carolina student drowns in lake near school

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school student has drowned in a lake across the street from his school. Assistant Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department tells news outlets that three…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school student has drowned in a lake across the street from his school.

Assistant Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department tells news outlets that three students were swimming Friday afternoon in a lake near Page High School. They were jumping off one of the docks when one male student went missing in the water.

More than an hour later, a dive team found him and pulled him from the water. First responders performed life-saving efforts, but the student was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the student’s name or age.

The lake is private property, with a sign saying that swimming and boating are prohibited. The names of the students have not been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.