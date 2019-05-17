202
Home » Education News » Lawyers for some Nassar…

Lawyers for some Nassar victims want settlement investigated

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 10:47 am 05/17/2019 10:47am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. A U.S. Education report is blasting Michigan State University’s handling of sexual assaults related to the investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Nassar and other campus crime. The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, that Education officials have been looking into the East Lansing school’s compliance with the Clery Act which requires notifying the campus community about crimes in a timely manner. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers representing victims of imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar who came forward more recently with allegations of sexual assault are seeking an investigation into Michigan State University’s $500 million settlement with victims.

The Detroit Free Press reports the lawyers, who represent 110 women suing the East Lansing school in a second wave of lawsuits, want the state to look at whether Michigan State deliberately underfunded the $75 million portion of the settlement that could cover them. They’ve sent a complaint to the Michigan auditor general.

The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment from Michigan State.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician, including while he worked at Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News larry nassar michigan state university National News Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!