202
Home » Education News » Iowa-based testing company outsourcing…

Iowa-based testing company outsourcing jobs to Colorado firm

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 8:19 am 05/16/2019 08:19am
Share

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa City-based testing company ACT intends to outsource more than 100 jobs to a Colorado company.

ACT says 115 full-time positions and 40 temporary positions will be eliminated locally. The transition of the work to Startek will begin Aug. 1 and be finished in November. Startek is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

ACT says Startek can provide “a level of service that is no longer possible for a nonspecialized company” such as ACT.

ACT also says employees who do not find other positions with the company will receive severance packages.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!