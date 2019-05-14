Future of Rutgers independent student newspaper in doubt

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The future of the independent student newspaper at New Jersey’s flagship university is in question after students voted to stop funding it. The Daily Targum’s primary source of revenue has…

The Daily Targum’s primary source of revenue has been student fees. But the 151-year-old newspaper lost that funding because not enough students voted to continue supporting the $11.25 fee.

Founded in 1869, the Targum received university funding until 1980, when it became independent. Every three years, students in each school at Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus vote on whether to continue the per-student fee that’s paid annually.

The newspaper needs at least 25% of students in each school to support the fee and this year the vote failed in every school.

The Daily Targum’s business manager tells NJ.com that close to 70% of students didn’t participate in the referendum.

The student paper says the board of trustees and staff are working to address the funding crisis.

