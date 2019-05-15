Elementary school will no longer have student portray Hitler

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee elementary school will no longer have a student portray Adolf Hitler in its living history exhibit after a group of students began giving Nazi salutes. James Evans is a…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee elementary school will no longer have a student portray Adolf Hitler in its living history exhibit after a group of students began giving Nazi salutes.

James Evans is a spokesman for the Rutherford County school district. In an email, he says the student portraying Hitler was supposed to give a speech and a Nazi salute. Evans says other students started giving the salute as well both in and out of rehearsals.

The issue became public when Middle Tennessee State University professor Keith Gamble tweeted that his daughter was sent to the principal’s office for yelling at the other children to stop.

Evans says the girl was taken to the office because she would not calm down.

He says the district does not condone “hate-filled or insensitive” actions or symbols.

