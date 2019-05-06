202
Baylor announces $100M gift, largest in university’s history

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 2:44 pm 05/06/2019 02:44pm
FILE - In this July 2, 2014, file photo, people stroll along the river across from the new McClane Stadium at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Baylor University has announced a $100 million donation that administrators say is the largest gift in school history. The announcement Saturday night, May 4, 2019, in Waco, said the donor wishes to remain anonymous with the donation earmarked for Baylor's $1.1 billion Give Light philanthropic campaign that includes teaching, research and service. Baylor is the world's largest Baptist university, with enrollment of about 17,000. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University has announced a $100 million donation that administrators say is the largest gift in school history.

A Baylor statement says the donor wishes to remain anonymous.

The donation, announced Saturday night in Waco, has been earmarked for Baylor’s $1.1 billion Give Light philanthropic campaign that includes teaching, research and service. School officials say the campaign has so far raised $692 million.

Baylor is the world’s largest Baptist university, with enrollment of about 17,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

