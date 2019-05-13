Correction: School Shooting-Trombones story

Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honor of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting. See photos.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — In a May 12 story about special trombones honoring a teenager who died in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, The Associated Press reported erroneously that money for the instruments was raised in part by students playing music on street corners and intersections in recent months. The $50,000 for the trombones was fully funded by South Florida-based instrument store All County Music and instrument manufacturer Conn-Selmer.

50 trombones given out to honor slain Parkland student

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honor of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting.

The Sun Sentinel reports that $50,000 worth of the instruments were awarded Saturday in honor of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who was a trombone player in the marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The instruments were funded by South Florida-based instrument store All County Music and instrument manufacturer Conn-Selmer.

Alex was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at the school in February 2018.

The instruments are engraved with a motif combining Alex’s name and a trombone. Alex’s father, Max Schachter, says because of the gift, his son’s love of music is “expanding all across the state.”

One of the recipients raised several hundred dollars for the Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund by busking with his trombone on a Delray Beach street corner.

