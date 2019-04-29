202
William & Mary picks hearth design for slavery memorial

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 9:23 am 04/29/2019 09:23am
The design was announced this month and is the latest endeavor by the Virginia university to research and publicize the role slavery had played there.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The College of William & Mary plans to erect a memorial to people who were enslaved at the centuries-old school in Virginia.

The Washington Post reports that the memorial is designed to evoke a hearth and serve as a meeting place to reflect on the past.

The design was announced Friday and is the latest endeavor by the university in Williamsburg to research and publicize the role slavery had played there.

School officials launched an international design contest last year for the memorial and received more than 80 entries.

The winning entry is called “Hearth.” It was designed by 2011 William & Mary graduate William Sendor. He now works at an architecture firm in North Carolina. He said he was struck by the role of fire in the enslaved community.

Topics:
Education News Local News slavery The College of William and Mary Virginia
