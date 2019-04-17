LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a woman who may pose a threat to schools in Colorado (all times local): 8:30 a.m. Police are searching the home of a young Florida…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a woman who may pose a threat to schools in Colorado (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Police are searching the home of a young Florida woman who is allegedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school massacre and the subject of a search in Colorado.

Officers were seen removing the large stack of papers Wednesday morning from the single-family home of Sol Pais in Surfside, Florida, a city just north of Miami Beach.

School officials say Pais is a student at Miami Beach High School.

Neighbors watched as authorities searched the home.

Authorities have said Pais is 18 and traveled from Miami to Colorado Monday night.

They say she has not made a specific threat but say her fascination with the Columbine shooting and the gunmen and her recent actions raised suspicions.

Denver area schools are closed Wednesday as authorities search for her.

___

8:05 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the woman allegedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school massacre who authorities are searching for in Colorado is a Miami Beach High School student.

Spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla says school officials are “fully assisting the FBI in their investigation.”

Authorities have identified the woman as 18-year-old Sol Pais. They say traveled from Miami to Colorado on Monday night and was last seen in the foothills west of Denver.

They say she has not made a specific threat but say her fascination with the Columbine shooting and the gunmen and her recent actions raised suspicions.

Denver area schools are closed Wednesday as authorities search for her.

___

7:45 a.m.

Denver area schools are closed as authorities search for a young Florida woman allegedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school massacre who traveled to Colorado and bought a gun days before the 20th anniversary of the school shooting.

About a half million students were forced to stay home Wednesday because authorities believe 18-year-old Sol Pais could pose a threat to a school.

They say she has not made a specific threat but say her fascination with the Columbine shooting and the gunmen and her recent actions raised suspicions.

She traveled from Miami to Colorado on Monday night and was last seen in the foothills west of Denver.

Her presence led officials to lock the doors at Columbine and about 20 other schools to as classes were held Tuesday.

____

11:15 p.m.

Schools in the Denver area are on heightened alert after authorities say a woman who is “infatuated” with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.

Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Sol Pais after undisclosed threats prompted Columbine and more than 20 other schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

All schools in the Denver area were urged to tighten security, and some canceled evening activities or moved them inside.

Investigators say Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a shotgun and ammunition. Police who might come into contact with her were told to detain her and evaluate her mental health.

