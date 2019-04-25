The Latest: Measles quarantine orders at 2 LA universities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a measles outbreak (all times local): 2:30 p.m. A quarantine order has been issued for students and staff at two Los Angeles universities who may have been exposed…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a measles outbreak (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A quarantine order has been issued for students and staff at two Los Angeles universities who may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or can’t verify that they have immunity.

The University of California, Los Angeles, said that as of Wednesday there were 119 students and 8 faculty members under quarantine. The number of those quarantined at California State University, Los Angeles, is not immediately known.

UCLA says some people could remain in quarantines for up to 48 hours before they prove immunity. A few may need to remain in quarantine for up to seven days.

The orders come as a small outbreak of measles is occurring in Los Angeles County involving five confirmed cases linked to overseas travel.

11:05 a.m.

State health officials say the number of measles cases is up in California this year and much of the increase is linked to overseas travel.

Dr. Karen Smith, director of the California Department of Public Health, says the state recorded 38 measles cases as of Thursday, versus 11 around the same time last year.

She says the state typically sees fewer than two dozen cases a year.

This year, California’s cases stretch across 11 counties and affect patients from 5 months to 55 years of age.

She says more than 76% of patients were not vaccinated or didn’t receive the recommended two doses of vaccine.

Fourteen of those infected had traveled overseas to countries including Philippines, Thailand, India and Ukraine.

Measles symptoms include high fever, a cough and a rash.

