The Latest: Attorney says Kansas school aid plan inadequate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the public school funding debate in Kansas (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

An attorney representing four school districts suing Kansas says an education funding plan approved by lawmakers isn’t adequate.

Attorney John Robb predicted Thursday that the Kansas Supreme Court will reject Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for an education funding increase of roughly $90 million a year.

Robb said it doesn’t provide enough new money for public education after the 2019-20 school year.

The House approved the plan, 76-47, and the Senate passed it, 31-8, to send the measure to Kelly.

The four school districts sued the state in 2010. The Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn’t sufficient because it hadn’t accounted for inflation.

Robb said of the plan: “The math just doesn’t do it.”

6:20 p.m.

Kansas legislators have approved Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for increasing public school funding in hopes of satisfying a court mandate.

The vote Thursday in the GOP-controlled House was 76-47. The Senate approved the measure on a 31-8 vote to send it to Kelly. She is expected to sign it.

The bill ties Kelly’s proposal to increase spending on public schools by roughly $90 million to several education policy changes favored by GOP lawmakers.

Kelly pushed her funding proposal as a way to end a protracted education funding lawsuit.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn’t sufficient because it hadn’t accounted for inflation.

3:45 p.m.

The Kansas House has approved Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for increasing public school funding in hopes of satisfying a court mandate.

The vote Thursday in the GOP-controlled chamber was 76-47. The Senate was expected to vote on the measure later Thursday, and its approval would send it to Kelly.

The bill ties Kelly’s proposal to increase spending on public schools by roughly $90 million to several education policy changes favored by GOP lawmakers.

Kelly pushed her funding proposal as a way to end a protracted education funding lawsuit.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn’t sufficient because it hadn’t accounted for inflation.

1:10 p.m.

The Republican-led Legislature in Kansas is preparing to give its final approval to a public school funding increase that the state’s Democratic governor is pushing as the way to end a protracted education funding lawsuit.

But lawmakers aren’t sure that it’s enough money to do the job.

Lawmakers expected to take up-or-down votes Thursday in both the House and Senate on a bill containing Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal for an increase of roughly $90 million a year. The measure ties the new money to several education policy changes favored by GOP lawmakers.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn’t sufficient because it hadn’t accounted for inflation.

