School bus driver charged in crash that injured 8 students

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver was under the influence of prescription medication when she rear-ended another bus at a southern New Jersey school, injuring several students she was dropping off.

Toms River police say Cheryl Rooth was pulling the bus into a parking lot at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School when the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Rooth had 28 students aboard her vehicle, while the bus she struck was unoccupied.

Eight students were treated for minor injuries, including three juveniles. But further details were not disclosed.

The 57-year-old Manchester woman was a driver for Lacey Township school district. She’s charged with driving while intoxicated in a school zone and other counts.

It wasn’t known Tuesday if Rooth has retained an attorney.

