Postal Service to issue stamp honoring George H.W. Bush

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 12:18 pm 04/08/2019 12:18pm
This photo provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the new Forever stamp design honoring former President George H.W. Bush. The Postal Service said that the commemorative Forever stamp featuring Bush will be issued on his birthday, June 12. A first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held that day at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush.

The Postal Service said Saturday that the commemorative Forever stamp featuring Bush will be issued on his birthday, June 12. A first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held that day at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

Bush died in Houston on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. The nation’s 41st president served from 1989 to 1993. Bush, who was a World War II hero, also served as Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

The stamp features a portrait of Bush painted by the artist Michael J. Deas. It is based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

