202
Home » Education News » Police investigating if fight…

Police investigating if fight caused Houston student’s death

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 12:52 pm 04/26/2019 12:52pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are investigating whether a 13-year-old girl died because of injuries from a fight while walking home from school or a brain tumor that wasn’t found until she was hospitalized days later.

Kashala Francis’ mother told KTRK-TV her daughter was punched and kicked in the head during the fight April 18.

She was hospitalized three days later after falling unconscious. Kashala’s mother, Mamie Jackson, says that’s when doctors discovered the tumor.

Kashala died Wednesday.

Jackson believes the fight contributed to her daughter’s death.

Police spokesman Victor Senties says his agency is investigating Kashala’s death but that it’s likely her pre-existing medical condition is the reason she ended up in the hospital.

Senties says investigators are awaiting autopsy results “to see what path the investigation is going to take.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!