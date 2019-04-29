202
Nearly 2/3 quarantined by LA universities are cleared

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 7:31 pm 04/29/2019 07:31pm
A poster released by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is seen as experts answer questions regarding the measles response and the quarantine orders in Los Angeles Friday, April 26, 2019. Hundreds of students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet by public health authorities to contain the spread of measles in the United States, where cases have reached a 25-year high. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Almost two-thirds of the nearly 800 students, faculty and staff members who were quarantined following exposure to the measles virus at two Los Angeles universities have been cleared to resume normal activities.

The quarantine marked one of the most sweeping efforts by authorities to contain the nation’s measles outbreak, where cases have reached a 25-year high.

People at California State University, Los Angeles and the University of California, Los Angeles were cleared after providing proof of immunity.

At the Cal State campus, 435 students and employees were cleared by Monday afternoon, with 221 still under quarantine.

Officials said they may have been exposed to an infected student who visited a school library.

At UCLA, 27 people remained quarantined. People at that campus were in classes attended by an infected student.

