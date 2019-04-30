202
Home » Education News » More classes canceled ahead…

More classes canceled ahead of South Carolina teacher rally

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 2:07 pm 04/30/2019 02:07pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More school districts in South Carolina are canceling classes ahead of a Wednesday teacher rally that’s expected to pull thousands of educators out of school.

Richland School District 1 and Sumter County schools said Tuesday they will keep students home. Both districts said too many teachers asked for the day off to be able to safely watch children.

Richland 1 includes downtown Columbia and has about 24,000 students. Sumter County schools have about 16,500 students.

Teachers are seeking smaller class sizes, better pay and a guaranteed break every day.

Lexington-Richland District 5, Dorchester District 2, Colleton County and Chester County schools had already cancelled Wednesday classes.

About 95,000 of South Carolina’s 781,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade will miss school Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!