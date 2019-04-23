202
Michelle Obama headlines college signing day event at UCLA

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 1:27 pm 04/23/2019 01:27pm
This This Dec. 19, 2018, file photo shows former first lady Michelle Obama speaking as she is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance in New York. Obama, Conan O'Brien, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Pentatonix, La La Anthony, Don Cheadle, and other entertainers and athletes are slated to gather on the UCLA campus on May 1 to commemorate the day that high school students choose to pursue higher education. Events also are planned throughout the U.S. This will mark Obama’s sixth college signing day that she has celebrated with Reach Higher. As first lady, Obama used the Reach Higher Initiative to inspire high school students to continue their education by attending college, a training program, or joining the military. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and a host of celebrities will join thousands of students to celebrate college signing day.

Obama, Conan O’Brien, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Williams, Usher, Pentatonix, La La Anthony, Don Cheadle, and other entertainers and athletes are slated to gather on the UCLA campus on May 1 to commemorate the day that high school students choose to pursue higher education. Events also are planned throughout the U.S.

This will mark Obama’s sixth college signing day that she has celebrated with Reach Higher. As first lady, Obama used the Reach Higher initiative to inspire high school students to continue their education by attending college, a training program, or joining the military.

