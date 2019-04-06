202
Home » Education News » Lee Skinner named dean…

Lee Skinner named dean of Newcomb-Tulane College

By The Associated Press April 6, 2019 1:23 pm 04/06/2019 01:23pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University in New Orleans has announced that a leading scholar of Latin American literature will lead the university’s undergraduate college.

Lee Skinner will become dean of Newcomb-Tulane College, effective July 1. The university says in a news release that Skinner also will join the faculty of Tulane’s Department of Spanish and Portuguese.

Skinner currently serves as the associate dean of the faculty and professor of Spanish at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California. She has held that position since 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!