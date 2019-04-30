Judge tosses $50M suit against Pennsylvania higher ed system

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed a former state university administrator’s $50 million lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s higher education agency, saying his claims of discrimination and defamation are too old. Isaac Sanders, who…

Isaac Sanders, who is black, claims he suffered a “public lynching” when East Stroudsburg University fired him more than a decade ago following an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made by several students. The students later sued Sanders, who prevailed at a 2014 civil trial.

Sanders filed suit last year against the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, claiming the agency ruined his reputation.

U.S. District Judge A. Richard Caputo ruled on April 17 that Sanders’ claims fall outside the two-year statute of limitations. He gave Sanders permission to file an amended suit.

Sanders’ attorney, Harry Coleman, did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

