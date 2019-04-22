202
Johns Hopkins to get two-thirds of electricity from solar

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 5:36 pm 04/22/2019 05:36pm
In this Feb. 26, 2019 photo, people walk across a quad at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University says it has reached a long-term agreement to get about two-thirds of the university’s electricity from solar power.

The university announced on Monday a 15-year agreement with Baltimore-based energy company Constellation, a subsidiary of Exelon. It will begin in 2021.

Under the agreement, Johns Hopkins campuses would receive more than 250,000 megawatt-hours of solar power a year.

The agreement calls for Constellation to buy energy and renewable energy certificates from a new 175-megawatt solar plant that is being developed in Virginia.

Johns Hopkins has set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 51 percent by 2025. University President Ronald Daniels says the agreement demonstrates the seriousness of the university’s commitment to sustainability “for the good of our university and our planet.”

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Constellation Education News exelon johns hopkins Local News Maryland News solar energy
