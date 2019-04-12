GOP group sorry for email calling Ocasio-Cortez ‘terrorist’

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The president of a college Republican group in Ohio has apologized for a fundraising email that referred to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “domestic terrorist.” Tom Ferrall is chairman of…

Tom Ferrall is chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation and a senior at the University of Dayton. He says the email was sent Wednesday without his approval by a third-party fundraising firm he wouldn’t name.

Ferrall says his organization has severed ties with the firm. He says the email wasn’t something he or the organization would ever endorse.

Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet after the email was publicized that such a message “puts me in danger every time.”

The University of Dayton also said Ferrall improperly used his university mailing address to solicit funds and Ferrall agreed to stop.

