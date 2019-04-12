202
Home » Education News » GOP group sorry for…

GOP group sorry for email calling Ocasio-Cortez ‘terrorist’

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 11:43 am 04/12/2019 11:43am
3 Shares
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019, file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing with leaders of major banks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tom Ferrall, chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation and a senior at the University of Dayton, has apologized for a fundraising email that referred to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “domestic terrorist.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The president of a college Republican group in Ohio has apologized for a fundraising email that referred to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “domestic terrorist.”

Tom Ferrall is chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation and a senior at the University of Dayton. He says the email was sent Wednesday without his approval by a third-party fundraising firm he wouldn’t name.

Ferrall says his organization has severed ties with the firm. He says the email wasn’t something he or the organization would ever endorse.

Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet after the email was publicized that such a message “puts me in danger every time.”

The University of Dayton also said Ferrall improperly used his university mailing address to solicit funds and Ferrall agreed to stop.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Government News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!