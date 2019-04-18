202
Georgia students disciplined over…

Georgia students disciplined over video disparaging Mexicans

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 5:33 am 04/18/2019 05:33am
COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Several students of a Georgia high school have been disciplined over a video that shows them acting out a deportation and then saying “Remember, f— the Mexicans.”

Newton County Schools spokeswoman Sherri Davis tells news outlets that the video was an outtake from a project in an American Government class at Eastside High School in Covington. She says the project was for students to discuss different political views and make a video about their positions.

The video shows a boy escorting a girl behind a gate, saying “This is what happens when you cross the border illegally.” A second boy then jumps in frame and makes the disparaging comment.

Davis says the school learned about the video this week and the students were disciplined.

