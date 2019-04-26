202
Former student carrying gun arrested at school in Alabama

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 12:21 pm 04/26/2019 12:21pm
Police vehicles sit in front of the entrance to McAdory High School where reports that an armed person entered the premisses on Friday, April 26, 2019 in McCalla, Ala. A former student has been arrested after bringing a gun to the school. No injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a high school near Birmingham, Alabama.

News outlets report the 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning after staff at McAdory High School in McCalla found him in a bathroom with a loaded handgun.

The former student has not attended the school since December, according to school officials.

The school was put on lockdown, which has been lifted. No injuries were reported.

A statement from the school system says classes resumed normally after the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

