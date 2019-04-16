Former House Speaker Paul Ryan to lecture at Notre Dame

202
By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 8:15 am 04/16/2019 08:15am
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the University of Notre Dame faculty and will be a guest lecturer in political science and economics.

The school announced Monday that the Wisconsin Republican will discuss topics during the 2019-20 academic year including the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics.

Ryan didn’t seek re-election last year. He’ll be among other former lawmakers and government officials sharing real-world policy and political experience with students at Notre Dame.

The school announced earlier this year that former Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly was returning to his alma mater as an instructor after losing his re-election bid. Denis McDonough, one of former President Barack Obama’s top White House aides, earlier joined the school’s international affairs program.

