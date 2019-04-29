202
Home » Education News » Air Force Academy removes…

Air Force Academy removes commandant of cadets amid inquiry

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 8:07 pm 04/29/2019 08:07pm
Share

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy has removed its commandant of cadets amid an investigation, but officials didn’t release any details.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Monday that Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin was relieved from her duties as head of military training at the school.

She was the first openly gay general at the academy.

The move came a month before Goodwin was to be transferred to another job at the Pentagon. It was unclear if she would still take that position.

Goodwin’s replacement, Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson, is expected to take over in May after the academy graduation.

Goodwin is the first commandant of cadets at the academy to be relieved of command since 2003, when a general was fired for comments that suggested a cadet invited sexual assault.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!