Correction: Arkansas School-Gunfire Report story

PRESCOTT, Ark. (AP) — In a story April 1 about a shooting at an Arkansas school, The Associated Press misidentified the school. The shooting occurred at Prescott High School, not Prescott Junior High School, although it involved two students from the junior high.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Student, 14, shoots fellow eighth-grader at Arkansas school

Officials say a 14-year-old student opened fire inside an Arkansas school, shooting and wounding a fellow eighth-grader in what appeared to be ‘a premeditated attack’

PRESCOTT, Ark. (AP) — A 14-year-old student opened fire inside an Arkansas school on Monday, shooting and wounding a fellow eighth-grader in what appeared to be “a premeditated attack,” officials said.

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. at Prescott High School in Prescott, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Texarkana, Arkansas. Police Chief Joseph Beavers said the suspect came to school with a concealed handgun, shot the other 14-year-old student in a school hallway, dropped the weapon and fled. He said the teen was quickly apprehended by school resource officers who responded within seconds.

“It appears this was a premeditated attack specifically targeting the injured student,” the Prescott School District said in a statement.

Beavers said the two students had argued over the weekend, but details about what led to that weren’t immediately clear.

The student who was shot was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the northeast, in stable condition, the chief said. No other injuries were reported.

A spokeswoman for Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock confirmed that the hospital received a patient from the Monday morning shooting but said she could not release further details.

Prescott is a town of about 3,000 residents. The junior high reports an enrollment of 321 students in the fifth through eighth grades.

