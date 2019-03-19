202
Home » Education News » Wake Forest to redirect…

Wake Forest to redirect $50K from scandal to program

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 6:31 pm 03/19/2019 06:31pm
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest University says it will redirect $50,000 it received from a California foundation linked to a national college admission bribery scandal.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports university president Nathan Hatch announced Monday the money will go to the Magnolia Scholars program for first-generation college students.

Federal prosecutors have accused dozens of wealthy parents of illegally conspiring to get their children into several elite U.S. colleges. Prosecutors say parents either paid bribes to have a college counselor rig standardized tests or get their children admitted as recruits of sports they didn’t play.

Wake Forest suspended volleyball coach Bill Ferguson after he was accused of accepting $100,000 to recruit a student on a waiting list. Ferguson’s set to appear in federal court Monday, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!