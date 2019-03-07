The Latest: Ole Miss faculty ask to move Confederate statue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on efforts to move a Confederate statue at the University of Mississippi (all times local): 8:50 p.m. A faculty group is joining students at the University of Mississippi in…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on efforts to move a Confederate statue at the University of Mississippi (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

A faculty group is joining students at the University of Mississippi in asking that a Confederate monument be shifted from its current spot on campus.

Faculty Senate Chair Brice Noonan says that body voted unanimously Thursday for a resolution recommending the statue’s relocation to a Confederate cemetery on campus.

Two student government groups passed similar resolutions earlier this week.

Student newspaper The Daily Mississippian reports a staff group is voting on its own resolution by email.

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks says in a Thursday statement that he’s waiting on campus group recommendations on the issue before deciding if he will ask the College Board to vote on the move. The board’s trustees govern Mississippi’s eight public universities.

Sparks says that before any move, the university would have to consult with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, which regulates government alterations of historic structures.

12:45 p.m.

The University of Mississippi’s leader says he’s waiting to hear from faculty and staff groups before recommending a Confederate monument be shifted from its current spot on campus.

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks says in a Thursday statement that he’s waiting on the groups to recommend the statue’s relocation to a Confederate cemetery on campus.

Two student government groups have passed resolutions seeking relocation.

The Ole Miss Faculty Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday night and a staff group could discuss the issue in coming days.

Sparks says the College Board, which governs Mississippi’s eight public universities, ultimately must vote to move the statue.

Sparks says that before any move, the university would have to consult with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, which regulates government alterations of historic structures.

