202
Home » Education News » School honors bridge collapse…

School honors bridge collapse victims on 1st anniversary

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 8:04 am 03/15/2019 08:04am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University plans a moment of silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed six people.

In a tweet , school officials said they plan to live-stream the ceremony honoring the victims at 1:47 p.m. Friday for those who can’t attend in person. The collapse crushed cars below the bridge on Southwest 8th Street.

The construction company that built the bridge has filed for bankruptcy. Magnum Construction Management LLC — also known as MCM — is being sued for wrongful death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!