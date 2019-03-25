Radio show host Hugh Hewitt will head Nixon Foundation

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Radio show host Hugh Hewitt has been tapped to head a foundation focused on preserving the legacy of former President Richard Nixon, officials said Monday. The Richard Nixon Foundation said…

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Radio show host Hugh Hewitt has been tapped to head a foundation focused on preserving the legacy of former President Richard Nixon, officials said Monday.

The Richard Nixon Foundation said the politically conservative author, commentator and law professor will become its next chief executive in July. Hewitt, who also served in the Reagan administration, helped start Nixon’s presidential library and museum in Yorba Linda, California, nearly three decades ago.

“The world needs to be reminded of President Nixon’s lasting foreign policies, the strategic methods by which he assessed conflict and disagreement, and how he crafted strategies for resolution — building a more peaceful world,” Hewitt said in a statement issued by the foundation.

Today, the presidential library is overseen by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The foundation runs educational programs and supports the library and museum, which was renovated several years ago to include interactive touchscreens and video of Nixon’s speeches in an effort to draw younger audiences.

Hewitt will continue to host his radio show, write columns for the Washington Post and appear as a panelist on NBC’s Meet the Press, the statement said.

