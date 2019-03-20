Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Two teachers in Illinois are on paid leave as authorities investigate allegations that one forced preschool children to stand naked in a closet with the door open as punishment…

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Two teachers in Illinois are on paid leave as authorities investigate allegations that one forced preschool children to stand naked in a closet with the door open as punishment for misbehaving.

The teachers are with a Head Start program operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in East St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that police allege one teacher inappropriately disciplined the students, while the other teacher witnessed the incidents but didn’t report them.

University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll tells the Belleville News-Democrat that a supervisor alerted police on March 14. He says at least four students were allegedly subjected to such treatment.

Schmoll says the children will be interviewed early next month before a charging decision is made.

The Head Start program sent a letter to parents saying it was cooperating with investigators and doesn’t condone inappropriate behavior.

