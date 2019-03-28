Official: School districts should change sick leave policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s education commissioner says school superintendents who had to cancel classes while teachers protested at the state Capitol should close loopholes in sick leave policies. News outlets report Commissioner Wayne Lewis…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s education commissioner says school superintendents who had to cancel classes while teachers protested at the state Capitol should close loopholes in sick leave policies.

News outlets report Commissioner Wayne Lewis sent a memo to 10 school superintendents recommending they have teachers use personal leave instead of sick leave to engage in political advocacy. He said on Wednesday that he has “no intention” of punishing teachers, but districts should investigate to determine if discipline is warranted.

His comments come after superintendents turned over the names of teachers who used sick days to protest at the Capitol. Some districts had to cancel days of classes.

Teachers protested as lawmakers considered proposals to change who manages the teachers’ pension fund and indirectly support private schools with tax credits.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.