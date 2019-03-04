202
Oakland teachers go back to class after strike over pay

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, a student holds up a sign while marching with parents, teachers and supporters outside of Manzanita Community School in Oakland, Calif. Striking teachers in Oakland are expected to vote Sunday, March 3, 2019 on a contract deal aimed at ending a seven-day walkout. The Oakland Education Association postponed the vote by a day after announcing earlier it would happen Saturday. The 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21, effectively shutting the city's 86 schools to demand higher pay, smaller classes and more school resources. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of Oakland teachers are back in their classrooms after union members voted to approve a contract agreement that provided pay raises.

Oakland Education Association members approved the deal Sunday and went back to work Monday.

The Oakland Unified School District ratified the agreement during a meeting Monday, giving educators 11 percent raises and a one-time bonus of 3 percent.

The agreement was reached after 3,000 teachers went on strike Feb. 21. That prompted seven days of marathon negotiations over pay, smaller classes and more school resources.

Oakland teachers were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions. The city’s 86 schools remained open during the strike with administrators and substitutes.

The union said last Friday that the teachers won their demands.

