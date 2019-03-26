202
Massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 2:15 pm 03/26/2019 02:15pm
ADDS “SUSPECT” - Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table for a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A hearing in the case of the suspect in last year’s Florida high school massacre has been postponed after both sides told the judge they need more time.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz say the names of the mental health experts who visit him in jail shouldn’t be disclosed. A judge has rescheduled the hearing for April 5.

Cruz’s attorneys say they aren’t required to tell prosecutors which experts they’re consulting and don’t have to say which will testify until 20 days before Cruz’s trial next year. They said it would be unfair if prosecutors learn the experts through jail visitor logs.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year in Parkland, Florida. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

