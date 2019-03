Key quotes from court documents on admissions bribery scheme

Hollywood stars, coaches and others have been charged in a wide-ranging bribery scheme that allowed wealthy parents to get their children into elite colleges. Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consulting company founded by William…

Hollywood stars, coaches and others have been charged in a wide-ranging bribery scheme that allowed wealthy parents to get their children into elite colleges.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consulting company founded by William “Rick” Singer, who pleaded guilty in Boston on Tuesday to charges including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Here are key excerpts from court documents outlining the allegations:

“Parents paid Singer approximately $25 million over the period 2011 through February 2019 to bribe coaches and university administrators to designate their children as recruited athletes, or other favored admissions categories, in violation of the duty of honest services the coaches and administrators owed to their employers, thereby facilitating the children’s admission to the Universities.” — Federal indictment

___

“To facilitate the cheating, Singer counseled parents to seek extended time on the exams, including by having their children purport to have learning disabilities in order to obtain medical documentation that ACT, Inc. and the College Board typically required before granting students extended time.” — Federal indictment

___

“In many instances, the students taking the exams were unaware that their parents had arranged for this cheating.” — Affidavit by FBI Special Agent Laura Smith in Boston

___

“Okay, so, who we are — what we do is we help the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school. … That they want guarantees, they want this thing done. They don’t want to be messing around with this thing. And so they want in at certain schools. And I’ve created this side door in.” — A witness who participated in the cheating scheme to a client in wiretapped call, cited in the affidavit

___

“I know this is craziness, I know it is. And then I need you to get him into USC, and then I need you to cure cancer and (make peace) in the Middle East.” — Jane Buckingham , CEO of a boutique marketing company in Los Angeles, in a wiretapped call, cited in the affidavit

___

“I can make scores happen, and nobody on the planet can get scores to happen. She won’t even know that it happened. It will happen as though, she will think that she’s really super smart, and she got lucky on a test, and you got a score now.” — A witness who participated in the cheating scheme to a client in wiretapped call, cited in the affidavit

