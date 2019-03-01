Judge: Teachers don’t need police-level gun training

202
By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 12:04 am 03/01/2019 12:04am
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ruled an Ohio school district’s policy allowing trained teachers and staff to carry concealed weapons in school doesn’t need to require the many training hours required of police.

A Butler County judge ruled Thursday in a lawsuit parents filed against Madison Local Schools. The suit sought to prevent arming employees completing fewer than the 700-plus hours required of peace officers. The district policy requires fewer than 30 hours.

The judge did allow parents to have policy documentation they sought.

The parents’ co-counsel, Rachel Bloomekatz, said in a statement they’re grateful for the documentation but disagree with the training hours ruling and are considering all options.

A statement from the district, where a student shot and injured two classmates in 2016, says students’ safety remains its primary concern.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

