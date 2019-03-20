202
Huffman’s court date pushed back in admissions scam case

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 2:04 pm 03/20/2019 02:04pm
FILE - This Sept. 17, 2017 file photo shows actress Felicity Huffman at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Huffman and Lori Loughlin have worked steadily as respected actresses and remained recognizable if not-quite-A-list names for decades. Neither has ever had a whiff of criminality or scandal tied to their name until both were charged with fraud and conspiracy Tuesday along with dozens of others in a scheme that according to federal prosecutors saw wealthy parents pay bribes to get their children into some of the nation’s top colleges. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has granted a request to push back actress Felicity Huffman’s court appearance in Boston on charges that she participated in a college admissions cheating scam.

Huffman was initially scheduled to appear in Boston federal court on March 29 along with fellow actress Lori Loughlin and other parents. But a judge on Wednesday moved Huffman’s hearing to April 3. Huffman’s Boston lawyer requested the delay, saying he would be out of town.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in the scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation’s most selective schools.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in the entrance-exam cheating scam.

