‘Fuller House’ actress gets co-star’s support

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019 5:44 pm 03/24/2019 05:44pm
Candace Cameron-Bure arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Candace Cameron Bure says “family sticks together no matter what,” in what seems a sign of support for “Fuller House” co-star Lori Loughlin, who has been charged in an alleged college admissions scandal.

Bure delivered that message in her acceptance speech Saturday night at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show. She later shared those thoughts on Instagram.

“They stick together through the hard times,” she said. “They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among dozens who been charged in the alleged admissions scam in which wealthy parents are accused of bribing coaches and other insiders to get their children into elite schools.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

