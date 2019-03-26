202
Former President George H.W. Bush’s office to close Friday

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 8:51 am 03/26/2019 08:51am
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 1992, file photo, President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House. Four months after the death of the former president, George H.W. Bush's office in Houston is to close for the last time at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Four months after the death of the former president, George H.W. Bush’s office in Houston is to close for the last time at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bush Chief of Staff Jean Becker says “as one era ends, a new one is beginning.”

In a statement issued Monday, Becker said the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation will be renamed The George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

She said the foundation will affiliate the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center and the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

It will also be affiliated with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and the Points of Light organization.

