By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Family: Former US Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, author of the landmark federal Title IX sports law, has died at age 91.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Family: Former US Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, author of the landmark federal Title IX sports law, has died at age 91.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.