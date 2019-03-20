Arkansas House OKs bill requiring schools offer Bible course

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved a bill that requires public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one. The bill approved by the House on…

The bill approved by the House on Tuesday by a 64-7 vote would require a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one.

The course would be taught in what the legislation calls a “nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students.”

A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn’t require schools to do so.

The measure approved Tuesday now heads to the Senate.

