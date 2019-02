By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia teachers’ unions have called a statewide strike over an education bill they view as retaliation.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia teachers’ unions have called a statewide strike over an education bill they view as retaliation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.