Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Region B=
Championship=
Colonial Forge 56, James River-Midlothian 51
Region C=
Championship=
Lake Braddock 68, South County 56
Region D=
Championship=
Patriot 75, South Lakes 61
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Championship=
Maury 53, Green Run 46
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
First Round=
Cape Henry Collegiate 60, St. John Paul the Great 56
Episcopal 70, Norfolk Academy 38
St. Annes-Belfield 68, Bishop Sullivan 59
Trinity Episcopal 64, Potomac School 50
DIVISION II=
First Round=
Hargrave Military 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 57
Highland-Warrenton 73, Norfolk Collegiate 67
Norfolk Christian 53, Virginia Academy 51
Steward School 45, Christchurch 36
DIVISION III=
First Round=
Carlisle 85, Carmel 71
Portsmouth Christian 86, Amelia Academy 75
Roanoke Catholic 71, Richmond Christian 68
Wakefield School 60, Holy Cross Regional 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Region B=
Championship=
Cosby 69, James River-Midlothian 59
Region C=
Championship=
Woodbridge 65, T.C. Williams 61
Region D=
Championship=
James Madison 65, South Lakes 55
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Championship=
Princess Anne 82, Hampton 47
Region D=
Championship=
William Fleming 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46
VHSL Class 4=
Region B=
Championship=
Monacan 91, Eastern View 42
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
First Round=
Collegiate-Richmond 49, Potomac School 45
Episcopal 57, St. John Paul the Great 48
Flint Hill 52, Bishop Sullivan 44
Trinity Episcopal 78, St. Gertrude 43
DIVISION II=
First Round=
Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Covenant School 29
Isle of Wight Academy 56, Fredericksburg Christian 53, OT
Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Va. Episcopal 30
Norfolk Collegiate 47, Trinity Christian School 40
DIVISION III=
First Round=
Carlisle 66, Tandem Friends School 26
New Covenant 41, Roanoke Catholic 30
Stuart Hall 52, Eastern Mennonite 24
Veritas Christian Academy 44, Veritas 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
