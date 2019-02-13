Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 78, Southampton Academy 48 Atlantic Shores Christian 69, Broadwater Academy 39 Auburn 60, Bland County 37 Bishop O’Connell 69, Bishop Ireton 57 Brooke Point 56, Riverbend 47 Cape Henry Collegiate…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 78, Southampton Academy 48

Atlantic Shores Christian 69, Broadwater Academy 39

Auburn 60, Bland County 37

Bishop O’Connell 69, Bishop Ireton 57

Brooke Point 56, Riverbend 47

Cape Henry Collegiate 74, Norfolk Christian 55

Carlisle 62, New Covenant 44

Carmel 57, Benedictine 53

Caroline 61, Courtland 54

Castlewood 44, Twin Springs 39

Chilhowie 59, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 32

Christchurch 65, Fork Union Prep 55

Collegiate-Richmond 42, Woodberry Forest 30

Colonial Forge 74, North Stafford 66

Culpeper 78, William Monroe 58

Deep Run 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35

Denbigh 73, Warwick 58

Eastern Mennonite 62, Roanoke Catholic 49

Edison 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 58

Falls Church 56, TJ-Alexandria 35

First Colonial 69, Bayside 59

Flint Hill 53, St. John Paul the Great 47

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 49

Frank Cox 62, Kellam 53

GW-Danville 64, Martinsville 37

George Mason 66, Madison County 46

George Wythe-Richmond 72, Clover Hill 56

George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Fort Chiswell 72

Great Bridge 53, Deep Creek 46

Green Run 73, Princess Anne 50

Hampton 93, Gloucester 42

Hampton Christian 47, StoneBridge Christian 36

Hampton Roads 58, Peninsula Catholic 39

Hargrave Military 78, Fishburne Military 25

Heritage-Newport News 69, Bethel 61

Herndon 71, Langley 54

Highland-Warrenton 81, Wakefield 49

Holston 68, Northwood 66

Holy Cross Regional 69, Covenant School 58

James Monroe 50, Eastern View 42

Kempsville 63, Salem-Va. Beach 57

Lakeland 70, King’s Fork 61

Landstown 72, Tallwood 46

Lee-Davis 78, Hermitage 68

Louisa 48, Albemarle 46

Lynnhaven 80, Salem Christian 33

Manassas Park 65, Brentsville 51

Manchester 77, Meadowbrook 51

Massaponax 55, Mountain View 36

Menchville 75, Woodside 55

Nansemond River 68, Hickory 34

Norfolk Collegiate 88, Greenbrier Christian 66

Northside 57, William Fleming 55

Oak Hill Academy 104, Va. Episcopal 39

Oscar Smith 80, Grassfield 45

Phoebus 64, Kecoughtan 55

Portsmouth Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 56

R.E. Lee-Staunton 51, East Rockingham 41

Richmond Christian 76, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41

St. Christopher’s 61, St. Annes-Belfield 57

St. Michael 66, Wakefield Country Day 33

Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 55

Stuarts Draft 92, Riverheads 90, OT

T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 38

Thomas Walker 72, Rye Cove 48

Trinity Christian School 57, Fredericksburg Christian 50

Veritas Christian Academy 62, New Community 42

Walsingham Academy 51, Norfolk Academy 47

West Potomac 63, Annandale 57

Western Branch 69, Indian River 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 73, Lee High 53

Alleghany 57, James River-Buchanan 24

Atlantic Shores Christian 73, Broadwater Academy 28

Banner Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 13

Bayside 51, First Colonial 48

Bethel 63, Heritage-Newport News 62, OT

Bishop Ireton 55, Bishop O’Connell 53

Brentsville 50, Manassas Park 22

Brunswick Academy 53, Kenston Forest 27

Cape Henry Collegiate 46, Norfolk Christian 41

Carlisle 64, New Covenant 44

Caroline 61, Courtland 54

Chancellor 58, Eastern View 57

Colgan 47, Gar-Field 34

Collegiate-Richmond 53, St. John Paul the Great 34

Colonial Forge 63, North Stafford 42

Covenant School 48, Chatham Hall 14

Covington 61, Bath County 45

Deep Creek 87, Great Bridge 46

Denbigh Baptist 36, Williamsburg Christian Academy 19

Eastern Montgomery 60, Craig County 34

Flint Hill 61, Episcopal 38

Fredericksburg Christian 51, Trinity Christian School 37

Graham 64, Tazewell 63

Hampton 70, Gloucester 34

Hampton Roads 58, Peninsula Catholic 39

Highland-Warrenton 76, Fairfax Home School 42

Honaker 52, Twin Valley 37

Isle of Wight Academy 47, Portsmouth Christian 10

James Madison 52, Westfield 30

Kellam 63, Frank Cox 32

Kempsville 70, Salem-Va. Beach 30

King George 66, Spotsylvania 36

King’s Fork 71, Lakeland 25

Landstown 61, Tallwood 25

Lee-Davis 55, Hermitage 43

Lord Botetourt 62, William Fleming 53

Marion 53, Richlands 49

Massaponax 68, Mountain View 56

Menchville 60, Woodside 53

Miller School 68, North Cross 28

Monacan 55, Hopewell 47

Nansemond River 45, Hickory 41

Narrows 56, Highland-Monterey 27

Patrick County 49, Magna Vista 42

Patrick Henry-Ashland 36, Deep Run 32

Paul VI 76, Holy Cross, Md. 31

Potomac 64, Freedom (Woodbridge) 51

Princess Anne 97, Green Run 32

Rye Cove 50, J.I. Burton 47

Seton School 64, Christ Chapel Academy 19

Shenandoah Valley Christian 72, St. John the Baptist 21

St. Gertrude 64, St. Margaret’s 18

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 44, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 42

Steward School 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 38

Stuart Hall 63, Fresta Valley Christian School 20

T.C. Williams 68, Annandale 50

Tandem Friends School 57, Massanutten Military 35

Trinity Episcopal 68, St. Catherine’s 40

Turner Ashby 41, Fort Defiance 33

Twin Springs 57, Castlewood 38

Va. Episcopal 47, Eastern Mennonite 33

Veritas 41, New Community 13

Virginia High 50, Lebanon 45

West Potomac 56, Hayfield 49

Western Branch 45, Indian River 41

William Monroe 47, Culpeper 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Warwick vs. Denbigh, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.