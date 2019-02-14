Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 55, Central Virginia Home School 51 Caroline 64, James Monroe 58 Eastside 65, Thomas Walker 35 Episcopal 75, Bullis, Md. 69 George Mason 51, Woodstock Central 42 Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 55, Central Virginia Home School 51
Caroline 64, James Monroe 58
Eastside 65, Thomas Walker 35
Episcopal 75, Bullis, Md. 69
George Mason 51, Woodstock Central 42
Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 23
Highland-Warrenton 74, Trinity Christian School 38
Isle of Wight Academy 55, Atlantic Shores Christian 54
J.I. Burton 68, Castlewood 32
Kettle Run 70, James Wood 34
Legacy Christian Academy 59, West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. 50
Life Christian 79, Norfolk Collegiate 72
Loudoun County 50, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 47
Lynnhaven 52, James River Home 25
Maret, D.C. 60, Flint Hill 55
Middleburg Academy 73, Massanutten Military 52
North Cross 56, Roanoke Catholic 50
Oak Hill Academy 76, West Charlotte, N.C. 66
Parry McCluer 45, Covington 39, OT
Portsmouth Christian 55, StoneBridge Christian 47
Potomac School 71, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 58
R.E. Lee-Staunton 90, Stuarts Draft 68
Radford 61, Floyd County 29
St. John Paul the Great 79, Christ Chapel Academy 62
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Georgetown Prep, Md. 53
TEACH Homeschool 64, Norfolk Christian 58
Tandem Friends School 78, Fredericksburg Christian 59
Wakefield Country Day 34, Eukarya Christian 29
Walsingham Academy 50, Christchurch 47
Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Broadwater Academy 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Skyline vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 14th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 45, Ridgeview 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 44, Isle of Wight Academy 29
Bishop Sullivan 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 48
Carlisle 52, Holy Cross Regional 35
Carroll County 51, Floyd County 25
Central Wise 53, Gate City 44
Covenant School 40, Fuqua School 10
Denbigh Baptist 63, Hampton Christian 44
Flint Hill 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 47
Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 18
James Wood 49, Sherando 36
King George 49, Battlefield 34
King George 49, Chancellor 34
Lebanon 63, Graham 43
Millbrook 61, Liberty-Bealeton 40
Norfolk Collegiate 58, Peninsula Catholic 21
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 57, Chilhowie 26
Quantico 54, Tandem Friends School 46
Seton School 62, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Seton, Ohio 62, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 73, Episcopal 36
Southampton Academy 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29
St. John Paul the Great 58, Christ Chapel Academy 14
Strasburg 45, George Mason 37
Veritas Christian Academy 45, Grove Avenue Baptist 21
Virginia High 52, Marion 26
Woodbridge 56, Colgan 34
