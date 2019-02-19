202
Students can skip Pledge of Allegiance, school district says

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 5:54 pm 02/19/2019 05:54pm
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school district has acknowledged students have the right not to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance, as a result of a lawsuit by a teenage girl who says her teacher shamed her and other students for opting out.

The Waterbury Board of Education and teacher agreed to settle the federal lawsuit, which was dismissed Feb. 9 as a result of the deal. The girl’s lawyer says officials agreed students don’t have to take part in the pledge and will pay her legal fees, which weren’t disclosed.

The unidentified 14-year-old black student at Waterbury Arts Magnet School sued in October, citing First Amendment rights. She said she and her classmates remained seated during the pledge to protest racial discrimination.

Messages were left with school officials and city lawyers Tuesday.

