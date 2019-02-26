202
Student shot, wounded at Alabama high school; 1 in custody

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 2:32 pm 02/26/2019 02:32pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a student has been shot and wounded at a high school in Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday morning in or near the gymnasium at Lee High School.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says the 17-year-old victim suffered a wound that isn’t life-threatening. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

Duckett says one person is in custody and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect, and it was unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school.

Tom Salter, a spokesman for Montgomery’s school system, says the school is equipped with metal detectors which were in use.

